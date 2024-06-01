NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. NetApp has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

