Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$153.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$153.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.38.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$148.98 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$149.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

