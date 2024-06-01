Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$67.58 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$69.54. The firm has a market cap of C$63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

