SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.04.

Shares of S stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,529.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,529.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 25.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SentinelOne by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

