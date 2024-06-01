SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on S. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.04.

NYSE:S opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

