AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$38.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA opened at C$30.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.75. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.62 and a 52-week high of C$30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$3,045,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total value of C$473,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

