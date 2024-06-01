Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.52.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.36 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

