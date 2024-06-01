Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.52.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.36 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after acquiring an additional 159,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,951,000 after acquiring an additional 244,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

