Commerce Bank Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,536,000 after buying an additional 316,428 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,209,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 130,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 887,101 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 842,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 893,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.