Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,597,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,709,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.