Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 493 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $480.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $500.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.21 and its 200-day moving average is $431.03.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,899 shares of company stock worth $14,937,179 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

