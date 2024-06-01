Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,397 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

NYSE HYT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

