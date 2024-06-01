Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 1,578,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 1,054,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,877.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after buying an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,547,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of IXC stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.
About iShares Global Energy ETF
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Energy ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.