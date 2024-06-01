Commerce Bank Has $430,000 Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $365,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,956 shares of company stock worth $418,759 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

