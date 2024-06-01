Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,149,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,267,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after buying an additional 418,722 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $18,097,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.7 %

OVV stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.