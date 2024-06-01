John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,701,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,530,000 after buying an additional 87,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 369,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHML opened at $64.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $869.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

