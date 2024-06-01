Commerce Bank Sells 486,144 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486,144 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

NYSE MPW opened at $5.36 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

