Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,852 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Perrigo by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 164,849 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.2 %

Perrigo stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

