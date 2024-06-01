Commerce Bank Has $345,000 Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $2,957,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 9,381.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,411,000 after buying an additional 156,386 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 356,529 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. Progyny’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $97,777.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

