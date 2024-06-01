Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

