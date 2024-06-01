Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,194,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,567 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,351 shares of company stock worth $11,257,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
