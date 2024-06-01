Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

