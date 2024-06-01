Commerce Bank Takes Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $132,741,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $31,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $26,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,549,000.

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -18.27.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

