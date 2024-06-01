Commerce Bank Acquires 782 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after buying an additional 141,823 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,167.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,017. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

