Commerce Bank Acquires 1,710 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 176,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 539,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

