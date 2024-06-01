Commerce Bank Purchases 500 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after acquiring an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,921,000 after purchasing an additional 295,954 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 442,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 138,106 shares during the period.

USRT stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

