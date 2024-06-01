Fiduciary Trust Co Has $503,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 285.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $160.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.16. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

