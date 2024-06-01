iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after buying an additional 504,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

