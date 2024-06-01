Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 330 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $417.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.24. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $210.89 and a 1 year high of $430.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.