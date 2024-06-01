Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.2%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.99. 504,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,766,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 355,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 133,904 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 645,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.