Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 0.6%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $817.51 and last traded at $816.44. 441,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,957,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $811.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $769.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $699.56. The firm has a market cap of $780.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $823,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $274,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.