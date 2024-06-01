Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 0.4%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.41. 3,532,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,405,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 270,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 148,729 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 574,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after buying an additional 415,984 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 103,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

