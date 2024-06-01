SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 8,332,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 47,152,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $408,765.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,681.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $408,765.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,681.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,925. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 12.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.