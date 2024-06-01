Fiduciary Trust Co Invests $277,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 136,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.32. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

