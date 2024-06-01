Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.8%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.27 and last traded at $127.92. Approximately 4,059,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,207,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,482,523. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

