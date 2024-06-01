Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Up 0.4 %

CDW stock opened at $223.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

