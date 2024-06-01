Amar K. Goel Sells 2,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $71,463.26.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $21.90 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 47.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in PubMatic by 14.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in PubMatic by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

