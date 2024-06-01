BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.61 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,617.98 or 0.99992327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011933 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00117568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004023 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,104,627,333 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997208 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

