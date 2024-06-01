Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Benchmark

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Genelux Price Performance

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $2.71 on Friday. Genelux has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $50,588.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,107 shares of company stock worth $477,725. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genelux by 1,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 925,258 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 476.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

