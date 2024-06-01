Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $87.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.27 or 0.00012235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00053283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

