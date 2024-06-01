Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday.

Noah Stock Down 0.7 %

Noah stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Noah has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Noah will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

