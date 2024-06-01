ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $367.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $363.00 to $367.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICLR. Barclays upped their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $343.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.56.

ICLR stock opened at $324.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.10. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $204.38 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in ICON Public by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ICON Public by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

