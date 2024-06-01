Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

