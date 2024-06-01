GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.92.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.0 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $141.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $3,138,451.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,370,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,536. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GoDaddy by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $17,577,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.