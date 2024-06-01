Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $109.47.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,566,000 after acquiring an additional 964,898 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

