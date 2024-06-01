Brett (BRETT) Price Tops $0.0931 on Exchanges

Brett (BRETT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Brett token can currently be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Brett has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a market cap of $931.19 million and $38.44 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Brett

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett is 0.09058472 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $38,659,595.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

