Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.09.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

