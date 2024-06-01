FTAI Aviation’s (FTAI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.59.

NYSE FTAI opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $274,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after buying an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $55,039,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

