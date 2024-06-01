Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.32. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aileron Therapeutics

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,569.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

