Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTH. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

